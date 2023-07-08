Financial Contrast: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyundai Motor and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicinity Motor has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.31%. Given Vicinity Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.17 -$17.95 million ($0.43) -2.04

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Vicinity Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyundai Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -97.53% -47.28% -29.71%

Volatility & Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Hyundai Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

