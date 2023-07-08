FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives $16.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

