First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

