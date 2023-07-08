First United Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

