Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 11,457 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $342,908.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,909 shares in the company, valued at $32,740,696.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Michael Massaro sold 7,622 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $238,568.60.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $354,250.44.
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $740,173.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

