Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FOX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

