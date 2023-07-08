Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$19.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRU. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

FRU stock opened at C$13.68 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.91 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

