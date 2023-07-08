Fubon Financial Stock to Split on Thursday, July 20th (OTCMKTS:FUISF)

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, July 20th. The 1050-1000 split was announced on Thursday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 20th.

Fubon Financial Stock Performance

Fubon Financial stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Fubon Financial has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fubon Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Fubon Financial

Fubon Financial Holding Co, Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products.

