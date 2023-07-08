Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

