Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm Trading Up 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

