Gibson Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

