Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

