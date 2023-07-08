Gokul Rajaram Sells 4,580 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $366,537.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

