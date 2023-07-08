Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFI. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 1,637,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

