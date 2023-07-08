Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GFI. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Shares of GFI opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
