Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.6 %

LOPE opened at $102.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

