Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.7 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 64.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

