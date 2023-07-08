Head to Head Analysis: BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of BELIMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BELIMO and Kingspan Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.71 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 111.49

Dividends

BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Kingspan Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingspan Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BELIMO and Kingspan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kingspan Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

BELIMO presently has a consensus price target of $437.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.29%. Kingspan Group has a consensus price target of $45.90, suggesting a potential downside of 27.44%. Given BELIMO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BELIMO is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Profitability

This table compares BELIMO and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BELIMO beats Kingspan Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

