Head-To-Head Comparison: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.44%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $265.79 million 1.90 $61.60 million $1.23 8.46 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.90 $4.06 billion $0.31 9.61

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 19.32% 11.13% 1.09% Banco Bradesco 9.54% 11.66% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

