Head to Head Comparison: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -179.84% -214.31% -115.52% Partner Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sidus Space and Partner Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $7.29 million 1.31 -$12.84 million ($0.73) -0.26 Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.69 $37.00 million $0.36 11.17

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sidus Space has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Sidus Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, designated services, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sells and rents modems, domestic routers, servers, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, datacards, audio accessories and other devices, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

