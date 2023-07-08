HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $82.33 Average PT from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after buying an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

