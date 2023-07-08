HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Free Report) by 571.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of HEXO worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HEXO by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HEXO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.35. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 235.33%. On average, analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

