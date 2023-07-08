Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $63.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $666,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $1,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 173.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 66.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,050 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HGV opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

