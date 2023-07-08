Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.35. 1,189,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,112,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Specifically, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $91,544.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,605 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

