Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 6,454 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

