Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

HZNP stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

