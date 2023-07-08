HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 131,025 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Price Performance

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

