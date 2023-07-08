HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS stock opened at $512.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.70. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $535.90.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $16,978,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

