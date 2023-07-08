Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 143,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

