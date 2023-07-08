IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 770 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCMB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $51.48 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

