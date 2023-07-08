IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,073 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,455,395 shares in the company, valued at $50,604,084.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,719 shares of company stock worth $3,461,202.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE CEM opened at $34.57 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

