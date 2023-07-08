IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVGFree Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

TDVG opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

