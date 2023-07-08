IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $329.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

