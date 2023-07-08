IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

