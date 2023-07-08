IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.