IFP Advisors Inc Has $178,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,518 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,764 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 251,215 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

FNDE stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

