IFP Advisors Inc Has $203,000 Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

