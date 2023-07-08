IFP Advisors Inc Has $204,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYY stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.