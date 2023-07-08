IFP Advisors Inc Has $207,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.31 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

