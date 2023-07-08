IFP Advisors Inc Has $208,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

GL opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $112.90. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

