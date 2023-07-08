IFP Advisors Inc Has $213,000 Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

