IFP Advisors Inc Has $215,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

