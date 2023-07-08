IFP Advisors Inc Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.