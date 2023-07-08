IFP Advisors Inc Has $220,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

