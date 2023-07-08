IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

