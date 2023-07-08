IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

FANG stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.