IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.21.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
