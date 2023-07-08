IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 292.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

