IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Saratoga Investment worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 44,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 133.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

