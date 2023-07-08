IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

