IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,917,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH stock opened at $291.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.73. The company has a market capitalization of $992.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.